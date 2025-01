Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles have collided head-on along J-59 near Old Don Pedro Road.

Both vehicles are totaled, according to officials, and only minor injuries have been reported. According to the CHP, one of the vehicles was attempting to make a pass.

The crash occurred at around 5:45 am. A tow truck is responding to the scene. Travel with caution in the area.