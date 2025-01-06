A Windy Forecast For The Sierra Nevada

Man-Made Snow at Bear Valley View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park (above the valley floor), from 10 PM tonight until 7 AM Wednesday.

Northeast to east winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are forecast, with gusts ranging from forty to seventy mph. The higher you ascend, the stronger the wind.

The strongest winds are expected in the late evening through early morning periods.

Such gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while driving. Be alert during outdoor activities. Secure any loose outdoor objects such as holiday decorations.

Highways 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed for the Winter at Snow Park. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed for the season at Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed for the season at Crane Flat. There are no restrictions on Highway 88 (Carson Pass).