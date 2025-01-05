Sunday Power Outage Leaves Thousands Without Electricity

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that 2,641 customers lost power at 10:18 am and it is impacting the greater Sonora area.

Most customers in the downtown district are impacted, along with parts of East Sonora. It is also impacting several local businesses.

PG&E has not released a specific cause of the outage, but notes that it is “unplanned,” and states, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The company, as of 11:10 am, is estimating that the power will be fully restored by 5 pm.