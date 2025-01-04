Mostly Clear
Update: Head-on Crash On HWY 4 Slows Traffic In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas cruiser

Update at 12:30 p.m.: Traffic is moving freely again on Highway 4 in the Camp Connell area, where a head-on crash stalled traffic for a couple of hours. Crash details can be viewed below.

Original post at 10:56 a.m.: Calaveras County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash along Highway 4 in the Camp Connell area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a Ford Expedition SUV collided at a curve in the roadway near Frontage Road and Campbell Lane. The SUV is partially blocking the eastbound lane, with officers directing one-lane traffic. The CHP says two people have been hurt, with one reporting an ankle injury and another complaining of head pain. A tow crew is headed to the scene. Motorists will want to avoid the area if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

