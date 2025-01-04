Home Heating Hazards To Prevent

CCPH-Heating fire safety graphic View Photo

San Andreas, CA — As the temperatures go down, keeping the home warm and cozy can be difficult, but taking some easy steps can avert a tragedy.

Calaveras County Public Health warns that heating is the leading cause of home fires and injuries. It is also the third-leading cause of home fire deaths. Health officials say the peak months for heating fires are December, January, and February. According to health officials, space heaters are the most common type of equipment involved in these fires, accounting for one-third of the fires and the majority of deaths.

To prevent fires, keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn and turn them off when leaving or going to bed.

Candle fires also peak in December and January, with Christmas being the peak day. Each year between 2015 and 2019, an average of 7,400 home candle fires were reported. The U.S. Fire Administration offers these tips for candles:

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.

Blow out candles when you leave a room or home or when you go to bed.

Don’t use lit candles in bedrooms, bathrooms, and sleeping areas.

Use flashlights, not candles, if you have a power outage.

Carbon monoxide, the invisible killer, is created when fuels do not burn completely and is more common during the winter months and in residential properties. Potential sources of CO in the home include heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel. The U.S. Fire Administration offers these tips for CO: