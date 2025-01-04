Tuolumne County Flu Cases Spike In December

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County experienced a sharp rise in flu cases in December, according to a report from the county’s Public Health Department. Data from September 30 through December 23, 2024, show influenza activity spiking dramatically in recent weeks, outpacing both COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

While COVID-19 activity remains low, RSV and flu cases are moderate and increasing, the report noted. Statewide data indicate that the majority of positive influenza specimens are type A, with both H1 and H3 strains circulating. Additionally, the recombinant COVID-19 variant XEC is becoming more prevalent and is expected to soon surpass the current dominant variant KP.3.1.1. Public health officials expressed optimism that the updated COVID-19 vaccine will be effective against XEC. The California Immunization Registry highlights that many residents remain unvaccinated for influenza, underscoring the importance of preventive measures as respiratory illnesses continue to spread. The date reported reflects cases that were reported by CDPH Data Distribution Portal and represent cases that were tested in a healthcare facility or lab. This data not represent total community cases that may be occurring

Public health officials recommend common-sense precautions such as frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and staying home if feeling unwell to reduce the risk of infection. This was highlighted in the most recent Public Health Spotlight January newsletter which can be found here