DMV New Year Reminder, Written Test No Longer Required For Most Drivers

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sonora, CA – The DMV reminds California drivers that a written test is no longer required for those over 70 and whose licenses expired at the end of last year.

This policy change came in October, but there are still some restrictions.

“All drivers have been required to take a written test once they turn 70 as a policy requirement and not a requirement of law,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We are eliminating the written knowledge test for those without traffic violations on their record to improve customer service. If thousands fewer people need to visit the DMV or can spend less time in an office, the people who need to take care of their business in one of our offices can be better served.”

A vision test and an updated photo will still be required when renewing a license for those 70 and older. First-time drivers, new residents, and those with poor driving records must still take a knowledge test. To view the more than 50 online service options, click here.