Special TC Board Meeting Monday

Sonora, CA – A special meeting on Monday will have three members receive the oath of office for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors and a motion to change the annual reviews for some staff.

Those taking the oath in a ceremonial swearing-in will be newly elected District 1 Supervisor Mike Holland, who represents the Sonora area, and District 4 Supervisor Stephen Griefer for the Groveland area. District 5 incumbent Jaron Brandon represents the county’s Jamestown and Columbia areas. The board will also choose a new chair and vice chair during the meeting.

There is also a request by District 3, which includes Twain Harte and Tuolumne, Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, for some of the annual staff reviews. In a motion with Griefer, Kirk requests that the full board consider discussing the yearly performance reviews for the county administrator. A second motion with Holland requests that the board take full responsibility for conducting board-appointed departmental head annual performance evaluations from the County Administrator. Those requests include putting both motions on the January 14th meeting agenda. They say they intend to hold these evaluations annually in February.

Monday’s special meeting will be held in the supervisor’s chambers in downtown Sonora beginning at noon.