Mountain Snow Is Forecast Today

Bear Valley Resort chair lift View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, starting at 7 AM this morning and continuing until 10 PM tonight.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected in the upper elevations. Snow rates of one to two inches per hour are forecast at times. The heaviest regional snow rates will be in the afternoon and early evening hours.

The snow levels will start out around 5,500 to 6,500 feet this morning, before lowering down to around 4,500 to 5,500 feet this afternoon.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,500 foot elevation, will range between eight inches to sixteen inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Southwest winds could gust as high as fifty mph.

Plan on slippery and snow-covered road conditions. Mountain travel delays and chain controls will be possible.

