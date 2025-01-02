Local Businesses Team Up To Donate Refurbished Cars

(L-R) Jack Jensen with Mother Lode Muscle Cars, mobile detailer Mark Emery, recipient Tracy Akins, Nancy Scott of Nancy's Hope, and Phil Hickenbottom View Photos

Sonora, CA — A group of community businesses joined forces to donate cars to worthy recipients identified by the non-profit Nancy’s Hope and the Resiliency Village.

The first two cars, a 2010 VW Jetta and a 2013 Subaru Crosstrek, will provide vital transportation for a pair of individuals identified by those organizations as deserving recipients.

The idea was spearheaded by Phil Hickenbottom, the owner of Sonora Junk Removal.

He says, “I’ve been wanting to give away cars for a long time. There was a big portion of my life where a car would have changed everything for me.”

Hickenbottom, and several other business leaders, got to work seeking out cars that could be fixed up. They received the first vehicle donation after a post on social media and the second one came from a local work site.

Others who played essential roles included Motherlode Muscle Cars, The Tire Shop, Kinland Station, Mark Emery Mobile Detailing, Sierra Focus Media, Maynords Recovery Center, and Flappy’s Pizza Co.

Hickenbottom says, “We’re grateful to everyone who contributed their time and resources to make this happen. The vehicles will provide much-needed access to transportation, enabling recipients to reach work, appointments, and other essential destinations as they build more stable and independent lives.”

The first person to receive a car was Tracy Akins, who was selected by Nancy’s Hope (she received the keys on Wednesday afternoon).

Hickenbottom adds that the donations reflect the missions of Nancy’s Hope and Resiliency Village to uplift and empower individuals in need.

Hickenbottom says they hope to expand the program in the future and will be seeking additional donations and business support.