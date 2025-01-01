Four School Districts Launching Shared Bus Services After Winter Break

Sonora, CA — A group of Tuolumne County school districts will be teaming up to provide shared busing services.

Effective Monday, January 6, the program is a partnership with Sonora High, Sonora Elementary, Curtis Creek Elementary, and Jamestown Elementary. It is designed to address a nationwide bus driver shortage and enhance operational efficiency.

The districts have faced challenges related to route cancelations, reduced bus availability, and difficulty in scheduling transportation for extracurricular activities.

The districts earlier staggered their school day start and end times (effective at the beginning of school year) to make it work, and it is noted that there will be separate routes for elementary and high school students (for safety reasons).

Sonora High Superintendent, Ed Pelfrey, states, “It’s an innovative solution to the challenges we’ve faced, and it reinforces our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality transportation for our students.”

The initial staffing will support 75% of planned routes, with priority given to the essential routes, with plans to expand coverage as staffing increases.

To learn more about the routes, click here.

To find a frequently asked questions page, click here.