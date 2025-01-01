Tuolumne County Man Wins National Table Tennis Honor

Mike Sturtevant receives medal at US Open Championship View Photo

Las Vegas, NV — Sonora resident Mike Sturtevant recently traveled to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas to compete in the US Open Championship for table tennis.

The long-time table tennis competitor took home first place overall in the 80-plus age division and in the 80-plus men’s doubles division (with competition partner Will Baird).

Thousands were on hand for the international event that concluded on December 21 and drew the best competitors from all over the world, taking part in various divisions.

The overall men’s competition was won by Kanak Jha, an American, and three-time Olympian. The US Open women’s singles division was won by Yan Guo of China.