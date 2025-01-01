Early Morning Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Night Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle has overturned on Highway 12 near Central Hill Road between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

It has tragically resulted in a fatality. The CHP notes that the vehicle went 100 feet down an embankment. It was located at around 5:35 am. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, and a tow truck, are also responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area.

No additional information is immediately available.