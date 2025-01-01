Partly Cloudy
38.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Early Morning Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Night Logo

CHP San Andreas Night Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle has overturned on Highway 12 near Central Hill Road between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

It has tragically resulted in a fatality. The CHP notes that the vehicle went 100 feet down an embankment. It was located at around 5:35 am. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, and a tow truck, are also responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area.

No additional information is immediately available.

 

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert