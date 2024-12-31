Strengthen Rural California’s Water Infrastructure

San Andreas, CA — A water district in Calaveras County received a piece of a two-million-dollar federal grant pie to strengthen rural water infrastructure around the state.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has invested nearly $2 million in projects this year that help foster and protect clean water supplies for rural Californians.

“Access to clean and reliable water systems is essential for the health and well-being of all communities, and in rural California, USDA regularly invests in these systems to protect the health of our residents and advance rural prosperity,” said Gallegos Herrera USDA Rural Development California State Director. “I’ve seen the need firsthand as I’ve witnessed Californians work hard to recover after disaster, and I am so pleased to be able to support this recovery, and work with our partner Self-Help Enterprises to advance clean water in more rural areas.”

The San Andreas Sanitary District recently received a $299,000 grant to improve its headworks, irrigation pump station, and chlorine contact basin. Gallegos Herrera added that these improvements will ensure the district can provide safe wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services to the community.

The grant money was provided under the Biden-Harris Administration. Through loans and grants, the department works to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for rural areas. The funding supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety, health care, and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal, and high-poverty areas.