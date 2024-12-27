Crash In Jamestown Ends With DUI Arrest

Sonora CHP patrol vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A solo vehicle collision in Jamestown ended with a sports car smashing into a ditch and the driver arrested for drunk driving.

The recent early morning crash occurred on Jamestown Road near Golf Links Road. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 19-year-old Teague Fredeen of Turlock was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang northbound with passengers, 20-year-old Jordan Robles and 19-year-old Aiden Lopes, also from Turlock.

“As Fredeen negotiated a curve in the roadway, he allowed his vehicle to leave the road, where it crashed into a dirt embankment. After the crash, all the occupants exited the vehicle, and CHP arrived on the scene,” detailed Machado.

All the occupants in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Machado relays that during Fredeen’s questioning, it was determined that he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was taken into custody and booked on felony DUI-related charges, including causing bodily injuries.