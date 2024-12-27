New Caltrans District 10 Director Includes Mother Lode Counties

Grace B. Magsayo new Caltrans District 10 director -- Caltrans photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – There is a new director of Caltrans District 10, which includes several Mother Lode counties and their highways.

Grace B. Magsayo was recently appointed as the new Caltrans District 10 Director in Stockton, overseeing over 3,500 lane miles of highways in eight counties, including Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, and Mariposa. Magsayo is responsible for programs such as transportation planning, local assistance and environmental administration programs, project and asset management, maintenance, and traffic operations. With over 800 employees and over 1,400 highway miles, she covers four Sierra passes, three rest areas, 29 cities, and numerous transit authority partners.

Magsayo has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. During her 26-year career, she has worked as a design manager, project manager, and deputy district director for program, project, and asset management. Notable projects include the State Route 140 Ferguson Emergency Opening, Highway 140 Ferguson Rockshed, Highway 108 North County Corridor, Highway 132 West Phase 1, and the Highway 4 Wagon Trail projects.