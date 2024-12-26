Blog Highlights Strides At Tuolumne County’s Camp Justice

Officials help provide water for pets of people living at Camp Justice View Photo

Sonora, CA — Phil Hickenbottom, a member of the Tuolumne County Homelessness Committee, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

It highlights the work at Camp Justice, a county-sanctioned homeless camp, at the Law and Justice Center property off Old Wards Ferry Road.

Hickenbottom provides details about the operations and compiles several stats.

He writes, “This camp is clean, safe, and functioning exceptionally well. The trash generated here is no longer ending up in the mountains, and residents are not starting fires in the forest to cook or stay warm. In my decade of working with unsheltered communities, I’ve never witnessed this level of accountability and progress.”

The camp was approved as a one-year pilot program.

