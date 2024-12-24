Holiday Schedule For Tuolumne County Offices

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — While wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday, Tuolumne County officials detailed what will be open and closed over the holiday season.

Some county officers will have shortened hours, but others will be closed, and county officials provided this schedule for the holidays:

• Administration will be closed Dec. 23-27, 2024 & Jan. 1, 2025.

• Agricultural Commissioner & Weights & Measures, Air Pollution Control will be closed Dec. 24-27, 2024 & Jan. 1, 2025.

• Assessor and Archive Offices will be closed Dec. 23-27, 2024 & Jan. 1, 2025.

• Community Development and Public Works Departments will be closed Dec. 23-27, 2024 & Jan. 1, 2025. (More information will be released regarding the availability of inspections).

• Columbia Airport Business Office will be closed Dec. 24-27, 2024 & Jan. 1, 2025.

• County Counsel will be closed Dec. 24-25, after noon on Dec. 31, 2024 & Jan. 1, 2025.

• Human Resources- Risk Management will be closed Dec. 24-25 & Dec. 30-Jan. 1, 2025.

The following offices will be open their regular hours with closures on December 24-25, 2024 & January 1, 2025:

• Animal Control Department (an on-call officer available for emergencies by contacting the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815).

• Clerk & Auditor-Controller’s Office

• District Attorney’s Office • General Services Agency

• Health and Human Services Agency

-Behavioral Health Department (for immediate assistance call 209-533-7000/toll-free 1-800-630-1130 or go to the nearest Emergency Department).

• Library & Recreation:

-The Tuolumne Youth Center will remain closed due to a staffing shortage. • Probation Department (Work Release Program closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2025)

• Public Defender’s Office

• Recorder’s Office • Sheriff’s Office (Civil & Administration)

• Treasurer/Tax Collector Emergency Services—Sheriff, Fire, and Ambulance—Available as usual—24/7