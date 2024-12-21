Loud Siren Heard Screeching In Sonora Friday Night

Fire crew standing by Tuolumne Rancheria fire truck with siren malfunction -- Photo taken by Sabrina Biehl View Photo

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting received several calls and emails last night about a loud siren that went off for nearly half an hour, and we have the answer to what caused all the noise.

The harsh, high-pitched sound pierced through the night sky and had people covering their ears. Dogs reacted to the whaling, adding barking to the mix. One caller from the Shaws Flat area reported that it even disturbed the normally roosting turkeys in the trees, who kept gobbling at what sounded like a siren, which continued to go off and then suddenly stopped around 7:35 p.m.

One of our employees who enjoyed the Sonora and Summerville joint state championship football parade revealed that the ear-splitting sound began just after the event ended. Near the Saint James Episcopal Church, or “Red Church,” a Tuolumne Rancheria fire truck in the parade had a siren malfunction, blaring for about 20 minutes before its crew disabled it. Mystery solved!