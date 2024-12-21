Northern California Drivers Get Nice Gift At Pumps Ahead of Holiday Travel

Pump prices in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – As the holiday spirit grows, drivers in Northern California will have something to be extra cheerful about as fuel prices continue to drop.

As we reported last week, AAA found gas prices in the region, including the Mother Lode, dropped more quickly than the rest of the country, and it has been on the decline for six straight weeks. The average price for self-serve regular gasoline statewide last week was $4.34. This week it is $4.31, three cents lower than a week ago and 28 cents lower than a year ago.

That trend may not stick around for long, noted AAA, as fuel prices are beginning to rise nationally. The average national price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago and sits at $3.04. San Francisco’s pump prices are 12 cents higher at $4.46.

“Lower gas prices are great news for those planning year-end holiday travel,” said AAA Northern California spokesperson Doug Johnson. “With nearly 90 percent of travelers driving to their holiday destinations, that’s a lot of fuel—and a lot of savings.”

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in Tuolumne County is cash only at $3.89 at the ARCO am/pm station on Pesce Way in Sonora. Three Calaveras County stations in San Andreas have the lowest prices, with two of those cash only at $3.83.

