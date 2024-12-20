Beautiful Day For A Bean Feed

Sonora, CA — A slice of Mother Lode life, a holiday tradition in its 36th year, played out during the noon hour in downtown Sonora.

The Mutt’s Bean feed was started in the mid-eighties by the late Galen Mutzner and he organized it annually up until his retirement in 2017, around the time he turned 90 years old. The following year, the non-profit Tuolumne County Sportsman took over the reins. Up until his passing at the age of 94, Mutzner would still stop by to ring the ceremonial bell to kick off the event.

Today, people were lined up on Washington Street, for several hundred feet, when the serving started at noon. Around 100 pounds of beans were prepared, along with quesadillas, and garlic bread.

While some years have seen rain, and even snow, today, temperatures were in the upper sixties, with bright sunshine.

Members of the Sonora Area Foundation, along with Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Chair David Goldemberg. were out front ringing the bell and raising money for the Salvation Army. Shortly after the serving began, Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez helped Santa Claus make a grand entrance.

The event was followed by the Pop Hudson sing in Courthouse Park.

Click on the video and photos to view more of the scenes from the afternoon celebration.