Sonora Man Who Accidentally Shot And Killed Himself Identified

By Tracey Petersen
Columbia, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 21-year-old Sonora man who died after accidentally shooting himself while attending a gathering in Columbia.

The deceased is Derek James Matthews. As we reported on Tuesday (12/17), he was at a gathering in Columbia on Saturday (12/14) evening in the area of Columbia Street near Cemetery Lane, off Italian Bar Road. Witnesses told responding deputies that Matthews told them he had a gun and when he pulled it out to show them, it went off, hitting him in the head.

Matthews died on Sunday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

