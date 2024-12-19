TC Board of Education Honors Retiring Trustee With Prestigious Award

Juliana Feriani holding Women in Leadership Award at the TCBOE board Monday meeting View Photos

Sonora, CA — After 25 years as the Area Three Trustee on the Tuolumne County Board of Education, Juliana Feriani has retired and is being recognized for her service.

Feriani has held that position since 1999, representing the Summerville Union High School District, the Summerville Elementary School District, and a portion of the Soulsbyville School District. At her final board meeting on Monday (12/16) evening, she was honored by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS) with the prestigious Rose R. Morgan Women in Leadership Award, which recognizes women who lead with courage, vision, and compassion in education. Morgan is remembered as a trailblazer in public education leadership and was the first woman to serve as Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (1876–1877).

“Juliana Feriani’s legacy is one of compassion, integrity, and tireless service,” said Zack Abernathy, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. “She has been an unwavering advocate for our students and educators, truly embodying our mission to advocate, celebrate, and champion for the education of all. Her leadership stands as a testament to the vital role that women play in guiding and shaping the future of education. We are profoundly grateful for her contributions and wish her the very best in retirement.”

At Monday’s meeting, during the award presentation where Feriani was surrounded by family and friends this tribute was read:

“This evening, we have the honor of presenting the Rose R. Morgan Women in Leadership Award to a remarkable individual whose service exemplifies the enduring legacy of educational leadership in Tuolumne County. In honoring Rose R. Morgan—a courageous and pioneering figure who forged new paths in an era when women’s leadership in public education was far less recognized—we also honor all women who lead with vision, compassion, and determination. Tonight’s recipient, Juliana Feriani, embodies these qualities. Through her service, she has demonstrated unwavering commitment to our students, thoughtful governance, and the drive to inspire future generations. By presenting the Rose R. Morgan Women in Leadership Award to Juliana, we recognize her as part of this proud tradition, ensuring that education remains a cornerstone of opportunity, growth, and civic responsibility in Tuolumne County.”

TCSOS also provided a list of her accomplishments in local, statewide and national leadership:

Deep Commitment to Education and Community:

Locally, Ms. Feriani’s service included active participation in the TWIST women’s service organization and involvement on district-level committees—ranging from Budget, Principal and Superintendent Search, and Bond Oversight to Building Committees. She contributed to the Awareness of Human Trafficking in Tuolumne County Committee, and within the Tuolumne County Board of Education, she held roles as President and Board Clerk. She lent her expertise to Bylaws/Policy, Superintendent’s Salary, Scholarship, Health Care and Education, IMMUNIZE Tuolumne County, and countywide boardmanship committees, as well as the BOB van Board of Directors. Ms. Feriani’s grassroots support included serving as an officer (treasurer) for the local PTA, founding the SCRIPT program at a local elementary school, and leading both as president and treasurer for a local preschool. Through countless volunteer hours, she championed educational enrichment, working hand-in-hand with families, educators, and community leaders.

Statewide and National Leadership:

Ms. Feriani’s advocacy extended across California. Her longstanding involvement with the California School Boards Association (CSBA) and the now-disbanded California County Boards of Education (CCBE) included participation in Annual Education Conferences, Board Presidents Training, Legislative Action Day, Masters in Governance programs, and numerous committees dedicated to strengthening educational policy and governance. From 2004 to 2023, she served continuously on the CCBE Board of Directors, including a term as CCBE President in 2015. She contributed to the Alternative Education Task Force, various nomination and legislative committees, and the development of board member training, among other critical initiatives. Through her efforts, Tuolumne County’s perspective was represented in broader state and national discussions, ensuring that local priorities contributed to shaping best practices and policy decisions benefiting children far beyond county lines.