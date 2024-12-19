Nine Sisters Tank Project Boosts Water Reliability And Fire Protection

Nine Sisters Water Tank View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — A collaborative effort to improve water supply reliability and fire flow capacity was completed through a partnership between the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and the Tuolumne Utilities District.

The Nine Sisters Tank project involved the construction of a 400,000-gallon steel water storage tank on the Tuolumne Rancheria to serve the reservation and parts of TUD’s Ponderosa system. The tank is connected to the existing TUD water distribution pipelines.

To fund the effort, the Tribe secured $3.6 million in federal money from the Budget Act of 2021 and through an agreement with the State Department of Water Resources.

The Tribe oversaw the construction of the tank, working collaboratively with TUD to ensure it was built to TUD’s standards. The project included soil analysis, grading, plumbing, piping, coatings, electrical service, and telemetry to ensure the tank’s full operational capacity.

The District will now assume responsibility for the tank’s maintenance and operation.

Kevin Day, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Tribal Chair, says, “We are committed to ensuring a dependable water supply for residents of the Rancheria, as well as securing adequate and reliable fire flow for use in defending our community from the threat of fire. The collaborative partnership with TUD was integral in completing this important work.”

Don Perkins, TUD General Manager, adds, “This project exemplifies the power of collaboration between the Tuolumne Utilities District and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The successful completion of this project underscores the importance of partnerships in achieving common goals and enhancing community resilience.“