TUD’s Annual Flushing Program Under Way

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) advises the public not to be alarmed if they see water shooting out of hydrants, the ends of water mains, or running down the street or sidewalk over the next several months.

The district’s annual water line flushing program has begun throughout Tuolumne County. The work, referred to as “blow-offs,” is a routine preventative maintenance procedure, and it takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various locations throughout the county.

“Crews aim to direct the water being flushed into appropriate areas to avoid sediment erosion or localized water pooling, but you may notice water on the street or roadway,” according to TUD.

Loose sediment and other deposits can slowly build up inside water mains, causing discolored water. The flushing creates a scouring action to clean the line and increase the flow rate, which scrubs the inner walls of pipes and assists in removing the buildup of naturally occurring debris and sediment, like iron or manganese deposits.

TUD notes that flushing at the appropriate velocities can remove these sediments and deposits and improve taste, odor, and color. Click here for more flushing information.