SAF Looks To Help Expand Career Technical Education Opportunities

Sonora Area Foundation Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — A new myMotherLode.com blog highlights the importance of growing Career Technical Education opportunities and the role that the Sonora Area Foundation is planning to play.

The blog, by SAF CEO Darrell Slocum, is entitled, A Brighter Future: Empowering Our Community Through Career Technical Education.

He writes, “It is time for our community to come together and embrace the potential of CTE. By investing in our young people and providing them with the tools they need to succeed, we can build a brighter future for all.”

Slocum highlights the rise of CTE, the importance of expanding local offerings, and the role the foundation will play.

