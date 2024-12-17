Sonora Meeting Focused On Economic Development

Sonora, CA — This Thursday, December 19, will be a meeting focused on identifying needs, and developing a strategy, for economic development in Sonora.

It will be hosted by Robbie Bergstrom, a Sr. Administrative Analyst for Tuolumne County government, who oversees the county’s economic development efforts. Similar meetings have recently been held in other areas as part of the strategy to develop specific plans for the different Tuolumne County communities.

A proposed (draft) plan has been released for Sonora ahead of the meeting, which you can find by clicking here.

It states, “Sonora faces several key challenges and opportunities that must be addressed to create a sustainable and thriving community, particularly for attracting and retaining a younger, skilled population. A significant barrier is the lack of affordable and workforce housing, which affects not only new talent but also existing residents.”

It goes on to state, “Infrastructure improvements are another priority, with investments in broadband, water, sewer, and energy systems needed to sustain residential and business growth. These upgrades are essential for modernizing the community and positioning Sonora as an attractive place for both residents and businesses.”

Community members in Sonora are invited to take part in Thursday’s meeting and provide feedback. It will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 2 South Green Street. It will run from 5:30-7 pm.