Sonora Approves MOU With Habitat For Stewart Street Property

Home at 290 South Stewart Street View Photo

Sonora, CA — With a 4-0 vote, the Sonora City Council this week voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with Habitat for Humanity which is interested in turning a dilapidated structure at 290 South Stewart Street into four affordable rental units.

The city had earlier purchased the property in 2021 for $150,000 with the thought of turning it into a homeless shelter.

Under the new agreement, the City plans to work with Habitat to acquire available funding to renovate the building, with a desire to eventually hand it over to the non-profit to own and operate. Mike Lemke, a board member for Habitat for Humanity, spoke in favor of the project, and noted Habitat’s track record of completing successful projects, working with local builders, and finding solutions to housing issues.

Sharon Maravich, with the Tuolumne Heritage Committee, also endorsed the projected, and provided some background information on the property. She stated, “It is to my understanding that it was built around 1900. Legend has it that it used to face Washington Street, but it was moved to where it is now, to get out of the way of progress. So, now we have a second opportunity to save the house.”

In some later years, it also housed a barbershop. The city will work with Habitat on acquiring funding to renovate the building.

Council members Ann Segerstrom, Suzanne Cruz, Stephen Opie, and Bess Levine voted in favor of the MOU and councilmember Andy Merrill was absent.

It was noted that the proposal now goes to the Habitat Board for review and a vote.