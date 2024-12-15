Summerville, Sonora Capture State Championships

Sonora, CA– Summerville and Sonora emerged victorious Saturday in their state championship games, delivering performances that highlighted their seasons of dominance.

The Summerville Bears used a strong start and a dominant third quarter to defeat Monte Vista High, 38-21, in the 6A State Championship. Summerville jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, with their offense capitalizing on key drives and their defense keeping Monte Vista in check. Monte Vista responded with 14 unanswered points in the second quarter, surging into halftime with momentum. The Bears regained control after the break, scoring 14 points in the third quarter to re-establish their lead. A fourth-quarter touchdown sealed the win for Summerville, while their defense held Monte Vista to just one second-half score.

In a high-scoring affair, the Sonora Wildcats overpowered the St. Pius St. Matthias Warriors, 52-34 to win the Division 4A Championship. Sonora came out firing, racking up 21 points in the first quarter while holding the Warriors to a single touchdown. The Wildcats added 10 points in the second quarter to extend their lead to 31-7 at halftime. Though the Warriors mounted a spirited comeback with 21 points in the third quarter, Sonora’s relentless offense continued to dominate, scoring another 21 points of their own. The Wildcats’ defense held firm in the final quarter, limiting the Warriors to six points and ensuring a commanding victory.

Full recaps will be provided at a latter date on mymotherlode.com