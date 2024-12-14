High-Speed Chase On Several Roadways Lands Sonora Man In Jail

East Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested after leading the CHP on a high-speed chase along several roadways, including Highway 108.

The CHP reports that during the pursuit on Sunday (12/8), the suspect’s motorcycle reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. It was just after 11:35 p.m. when officers spotted the bike speeding along Hess Avenue near the highway on and off ramps.

When officers attempted to pull the bike over, the rider hit the gas, and they gave pursuit when it made a turn onto Longeway Road and continued onto Hunts Road. Then officers pursued the motorcycle as it went the wrong way on the Highway 108 westbound ramp at the lower Twain Harte entrance. The rider eventually traveled back into the correct lanes and eventually pulled onto the shoulder.

The rider was identified as 32-year-old Justin Alves. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for multiple felony charges, including evading a peace officer, wrong-way driving, and DUI with possible great bodily injuries.