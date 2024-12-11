Clear
Discovery Channel’s Shark Week Inspiring Possible Future Scientists

By Tracey Petersen
Columbia, CA – The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is inspiring possible future scientists in Tuolumne County.

The county’s superintendent of schools recently held a Dinner with a Scientist event at Columbia College’s Oak Pavilion, which attracted over 100 students and educators from various fields, including medicine, engineering, geology, forestry, project management, hydropower, and law enforcement. The event provided students with an immersive and practical perspective on the opportunities within Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) careers.

The event brought 28 esteemed scientists from diverse fields, including Jeff and Donna Kurr, who shared their groundbreaking work integrating science and storytelling. Jeff Kurr, an Emmy-nominated producer for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, shared his insights into capturing the wonders of the ocean and educating audiences about marine conservation through cinematic narratives. Donna Kurr, a celebrated wildlife photographer and biotechnology professional, shared her experiences as a visual storyteller and her contributions to groundbreaking scientific research.

The event was made possible by Stantec and Columbia College’s state-of-the-art facilities.

  • Dinner with a Scientist event -- TCSOS photo
  • Jeff Kurr speaking to students -- TCSOS photo
  • Donna Kurr speaking to students
  • 2024 Dinner with a Scientist Group -- TCSOS photo
  • Forest Engineering 2024 Dinner with a Scientist Group -- TCSOS photo
  • Pullies with Columbia El Students 2024 Dinner with a Scientist Group -- TCSOS photo
  • Civil Designing - STANTEC Pullies 2024 Dinner with a Scientist Group -- TCSOS photo
  • DNA 2024 Dinner with a Scientist Group -- TCSOS photo

