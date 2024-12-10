Sonora Police Update Monday’s Motorcycle Vs. Sedan Crash

Motorcycle versus sedan crash on West Stockton Street in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Police Department (SPD) has identified those involved in Monday afternoon’s motorcycle versus sedan collision on West Stockton Street, along with new details regarding the crash.

The collision happened around 3:40 p.m. near Ponderosa Way. SPD spokesperson Michael DaRosa tells Clarke Broadcasting that the exact cause remains under investigation. He reports riding the motorcycle was 62-year-old Michael Diffenderfer from Jamestown and the sedan was driven by 26-year-old Rhinemarc Diasen of Sonora. DaRosa added that the sedan appears to have either T-boned or hit the rear of the bike.

The force of the impact ejected Diffenderfer from the bike. He was flown via a medical helicopter to a Valley trauma center to be treated for major injuries. SPD reported no other injuries in the collision.

A section of the roadway was closed for about 20 minutes as officers rerouted traffic, and a tow crew worked to remove the wreckage and debris from the crash. The road completely reopened around 4 p.m.