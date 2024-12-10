Update: Fatal Mobile Home Fire In Columbia

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 11:08 am: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, has provided some additional details about Monday evening’s fatal house fire at the Columbia Mobile Home Park.

She says, “Deputies, fire personnel and medics responded. When deputies arrived on scene, one structure was on fire. Nearby structures were evacuated while fire personnel worked to control the fire. One person was transported to an area hospital to treat injuries. After the fire was controlled the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Coroner responded to the scene for a deceased man found inside of the involved structure. The man’s identity has not been confirmed and is pending further forensic investigation by coroners.”

Original story posted at 6:28 am: Columbia, CA — There was a tragic mobile home fire Monday night, at around 10:05 pm, in the Columbia Mobile Home Park on Parrotts Ferry Road.

One structure was completely destroyed and there were some others nearby that were threatened. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports this morning that one person died in the fire and a second person was transported to an area hospital to treat injuries. There were no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There has been an extensive fire response, and cleanup effort, in that area.