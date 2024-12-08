Sonora Wildcats Big Win Over Kerman Game Recap

Sonora High Football defeats Kerman View Photo

Written by Zeb Drivdahl:

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Wildcats defeated the Kerman Lions 63-28 Saturday night to advance to the California State 4A championship game.

Sonora won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Wildcats put together a strong 6+ minute drive that ultimately stalled just past midfield on a failed 4th down conversion attempt. The Lions then flipped the field and put together a quick scoring drive to take the early 7-0 lead. It would prove to be their only lead of the night. On the ensuing kickoff, Jonathan Curran picked up the short kickoff and returned it to the 3 yard line. Cash Byington took the next play into the endzone for the touchdown to knot the game up at 7 a side. The Lions answered with a big return of their own, getting the ball to near midfield. A few plays later the Sonora defense forced a fumble and recovered at the 44 yard line, the first of 4 turnovers on the night for the Lions. The Wildcats wasted no time converting the turnover into points, as Eli Ingalls ripped off a big run on an option keeper down to the Kerman 5 yard line. Brody Speer would finish the drive with a touchdown run, his first of four on the night, to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.

After stifling the next Kerman offensive possession, Sonora went back to work on offense and capped another drive with a touchdown, this time on a counter play to Cash Byington. The Lions would answer back however, punching in a 3rd and goal to put the score at 21-14. The Wildcat offense continued their relentless attack however, finding paydirt again with a long drive capped by a Speer touchdown run. The Lions got the ball back with 1:30 left in the half and tried to execute their two minute drill. The Wildcat’s Jonathan Curran had other ideas, as he picked off an errant pass near midfield to give Sonora a chance at more points before the half. The Wildcat offense capitalized with a slick 44 yard TD pass to Brody Speer. The extra possession put Sonora ahead 35-14 at the half.

Kerman received the opening kickoff and put together an impressive touchdown drive, capped by a 54 yard QB keeper. Sonora would answer in short order, as Cash Byington broke a quick pass reception 56 yards for the score and the Wildcats never looked back. Kerman was able to get one more score, but Sonora responded with three touchdown drives of their own by Brody Speer, Tommy Sutton, and Steven Morfoot. Ethan Craig provided that capstone for the evening with an interception to end the final Kerman drive of the game.

Jonathan Curran won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his 2 interceptions on defense and long kick return on special teams. Sam Alderman and Michael Gentis took home the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the game on a 3rd quarter sack that smothered another Kerman drive. Sonora travels next week for the State 4A title game in Long Beach versus St. Pius X -St. Matthias Academy next Saturday at 3pm.