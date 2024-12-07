Two Hikers Stuck In Steep Canyon Rescue With Ropes

TCSO SAR team performing the rope rescue View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – A scary trip for two hikers after they got stuck in a steep canyon near Tulloch Lake in Tuolumne County and had to be rescued by rope.

The pair was hiking by the river that runs along Tulloch Road off Highway 108/120 last Saturday, November 30th, and could not get out due to the muddy terrain. The sheriff’s dispatch was alerted to the stranded hikers after a caller reported a man and a woman screaming in the canyon. When deputies arrived, they called out to the two hikers, who told them they were cold and wet from trying to cross the river and needed to be rescued, prompting the county’s search and rescue (SAR) to be called to the scene.

Following a trail along a flume, rescuers hiked the rugged terrain down to a steep area about 8 feet above the hikers. The team set up a rope system and descended to the chilly, tired hikers, who were outfitted with helmets and harnesses, then lifted out. The hikers were not identified and no details on their conditions were released, but a photo in the image shows the smiles on their faces having been rescued from the harrowing ordeal.

“We are grateful for the positive outcome and thank everyone involved in making this a successful mission,” stated county sheriff’s officials.