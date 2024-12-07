Cloudy
Christmas Event To Close Main Thoroughfare In Angels Camp

By Tracey Petersen
The Angels Camp Business Association's Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade flyer

The Angels Camp Business Association's Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade flyer

Angels Camp, CA – A traffic reminder for this evening as the Angels Camp Business Association’s Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade will close a major thoroughfare in the city.

South Main Street/Highway 49 will be temporarily closed along the downtown stretch of roadway from the Highway 4 Bypass to Bret Harte Drive from 5 to 6 p.m. this evening for the festivities. To avoid the area and delays, motorists can take Highway 4 from the west side and the Highway 4 Bypass/Vallecito Road from the east.

If you have any questions regarding the street closure, please call the Angels Camp Police Department at (209) 736-2567 or email acpd@angelscamp.gov. For upcoming holiday events in the Mother Lode, click here.

