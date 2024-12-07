Christmas Event To Close Main Thoroughfare In Angels Camp

The Angels Camp Business Association's Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade flyer View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A traffic reminder for this evening as the Angels Camp Business Association’s Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade will close a major thoroughfare in the city.

South Main Street/Highway 49 will be temporarily closed along the downtown stretch of roadway from the Highway 4 Bypass to Bret Harte Drive from 5 to 6 p.m. this evening for the festivities. To avoid the area and delays, motorists can take Highway 4 from the west side and the Highway 4 Bypass/Vallecito Road from the east.

If you have any questions regarding the street closure, please call the Angels Camp Police Department at (209) 736-2567 or email acpd@angelscamp.gov. For upcoming holiday events in the Mother Lode, click here.