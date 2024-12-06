T.C. Jail Inmate Caught With Handmade Weapon

Angel Soto --TCSO booking photo copy View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne County Jail inmate was arrested for having a handmade weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies were recently called to the Dambacher Detention Center (DDC) off Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora for a report of an inmate, 38-year-old Angel Soto for possessing a weapon. He had been arrested several days earlier for an outside agency warrant, but no further information regarding it was released.

Further investigation found that Soto had mentioned he had a “shank,” or manmade weapon, to a jail deputy who was escorting him to his cell. A search of his cell, which turned up a concrete screw that had been ground to have a very sharp point.

Soto was arrested for a felony charge of a prisoner in possession of a weapon, which, if convicted, is a crime of up to four years in jail or prison.