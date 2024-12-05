Main Street To Close In Murphys Friday

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Murphys, CA – Main Street in Murphys will be closed to through traffic for several hours tomorrow night for a special event.

Calaveras County Public Works reports that the roadway will be shut down between Highway 4 to Murphys Grade and French Gulch roads from 4 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024, for the Murphys Open House Event. Motorists are asked to find alternative routes to access Main Street and could face minor delays. Public works asked drivers to slow down and use caution in the area of the event while observing all traffic control signs and onsite personnel instructions. For more information regarding the event, call (209) 401-8208. For a rundown of all the holiday events happening in the Mother Lode, click here.