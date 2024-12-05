Update: Crash Stalling Traffic On Major Columbia Thoroughfare

CHP -- head-on crash on Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a head-on collision on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that a pickup and a Jeep Cherokee collided west of Porcina Way around 12:10 p.m. CHP spokesperson officer Steve Machado tells Clarke Broadcasting that a woman driver was flown from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto complaining of pain and she has been arrested for DUI. The roadway remains blocked by the pickup as a tow crew works to remove the wreckage. The CHP hopes to have the roadway reopened shortly.

Original post at 12:30 p.m.: Columbia, CA — First responders are on the scene of a head-on collision on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a pickup and a Jeep Cherokee collided west of Porcina Way around 12:10 p.m. An ambulance has been called to the scene. The truck is blocking one of the lanes. Officers are directing traffic and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.