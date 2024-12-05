Tuolumne County Election Results Certified

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The General Election results from November 5 are final and have been certified by county officials.

All of the remaining eligible provisional and late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots have been counted.

With three open seats, the Twain Harte Community Services District race was the only one that was too close to call in recent weeks. The final results show that the winners are Dennis Mitchell (427 votes), Mary Dearborn (292 votes), and Gary Sipperly (291 votes). In fourth was Richard Knudson (267 votes) and in fifth was Edward Proctor (173 votes).

The final results show that Mike Holland won the District One Supervisor race with 3,179 votes (65%), write-in Larry Coombes had 1,191 (24%), and Mark Plummer had 480 (9%).

The Measure Z sales tax measure was defeated with 14,625 voters in opposition (57%) and 11,034 in support (43%).

The Summerville High Measure B bond measure failed with 2,675 in opposition 52% and 2,460 in support 47%.

Voter turnout was 82% in Tuolumne County.

Find the full rundown of election results here.