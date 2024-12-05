A Collaboration Delivering Critical Wilderness Supplies

The 1-126th Aviation, California National Guard collaborated with the Stanislaus National Forest View Photos

Sonora, CA – In collaboration, California National Guard soldiers recently brought critical supplies to Stanislaus National Forest crews in the wilderness.

The delivery location was in the remote areas of the forest near Cooper Meadow in the Emigrant Wilderness. Like many wilderness sites, forest officials say it was inaccessible by road and in high-altitude mountainous terrain. To the rescue were soldiers flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Bravo Company, 1-126th Aviation Regiment. Using two sling loads suspended beneath a helicopter, nearly 12,000 pounds of milled and unmilled timber were flown to the site. The wood will be used to repair the 150-year-old historic Cooper’s cabin, which was used by Chinese cowboys in 1907 (view a picture in the image box).

The crew gained experience in sling-loading irregular cargo loads, a skill that directly benefits response capabilities in California’s complex terrain, stated U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Koeneke, commander of B Co., 1-126th General Support

Aviation Battalion. He added, “We are a heavy-lift helicopter company, so sling loads are our bread and butter. We practice them weekly with our training blocks, and it was a great opportunity to have a real-world sling load and personnel to work with.”

There are over 800 wilderness areas in the United States, managed by different land agencies, including the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Forest Service. The collaboration between the Forest Service and National Guard personnel allowed them to gain firsthand experience in forest management, familiarize themselves with logistical challenges, and prepare for future missions requiring rapid mobilization and coordination.

“This was an invaluable training opportunity for both teams, highlighting their shared commitment to readiness and resourcefulness,” said Shawn Winstead, district ranger for the Summit and Mi-Wok Districts of the Stanislaus National Forest. “The success of this operation underscores the power of interagency collaboration in achieving common objectives, ensuring both the Stanislaus National Forest and other vulnerable landscapes receive the support they need in times of crisis.”

With the critical supplies delivered, the work at the cultural site is underway, preserving it for generations to come.