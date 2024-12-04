Report Of Person With Knife Brings Warning From Mariposa Sheriff

Toy weapons found on person -- MCSO photo View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – A report of a person carrying deadly weapons could have had a tragic outcome instead of a warning from the Mariposa County Sheriff.

While recently on patrol, sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person with a knife and gun. Once on the scene, deputies discovered the individual was celebrating the Renaissance in a costume made up of replica weapons closely resembling a handgun and knife, as seen in the image box picture.

“To be clear, this situation could have had a much different outcome,” stated Sheriff Jeremy Brises. “Toy guns, toy knives, and replicas are often designed to look shockingly realistic. In a high-stress situation, deputies may not have time to distinguish a toy weapon from a real one.”