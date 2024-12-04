Police Warn Of New Check Scam Hitting Sonora

SPD check scam View Photo

Sonora, CA — A new check deposit scam is hitting the Sonora area that could drain the victims’ bank accounts.

Sonora police warn the public of a scam involving a high-dollar check mailed to a victim that instructs them to deposit it immediately and send a copy to the scammer, letting them know when the funds will be available for withdrawal. The victim is then asked to install a decal logo for the company on their vehicle, with an additional weekly payment promised for as long as the logo is displayed. The represented company is often real, but the checks are not legitimate.

According to the police, check deposit scams are becoming more common, with victims promised a percentage of the money. After depositing the check, the scammer asks the victim to forward a large portion to a separate bank account or credit union. Once the bank realizes the check is fake, the deposit is reversed, leaving the depositor at a loss for the total amount.

“Scammers are out in full force for the holiday season,” advise police, adding, “So remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

SPD provided these tips regarding scams:

Be skeptical

Don’t give out private information

Research the represented company and call or visit in person to verify their offer or request

Monitor your account activity

Call local law enforcement if you think you are being scammed