Narrow Angels Camp City Council Race Results Finalized

Angels Camp City Council Results View Photo

Angels, Camp, CA — It was only 14 votes that separated the candidates vying for the third Angels Camp City Council seat when the results from the November 5 Election were certified on Tuesday.

The top three vote-getters in the race are the winners.

The top two were Michael Chimente (1,181 votes) and Scott Behiel (1,015 votes). The third seat was won by Caroline Schirato with 841 votes and in fourth place was Mary Kelly with 827 votes and fifth was Michael Fish with 769 votes.

The final results were released just under one month after Election Day, and the later arriving and provisional ballots were taken into account.

The city council seats are four-year terms.

In some of the other high-profile races, incumbent District One Supervisor Gary Tofanelli won re-election with 2,301 votes to Tim Grant’s 2,096. In District Two, Autumn Andahl finished with 2,525 votes to Trevor Wittke’s 2,419.