Road Repair Work To Close Downtown Sonora Street

TUD map of North Stewart Street patch paving repair area in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA: Travelers will find a section of a busy downtown Sonora roadway closed on Friday, December 6th.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has hired local construction firm Njirich and Son’s, Inc. to conduct patch paving operations on North Stewart Street, between Elkin Street and East Cowan Streets, east of North Washington Street/Highway 49. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. TUD reports that that section of the road will be closed during this time. Additionally, “no parking” signs will be posted at designated locations along the roadway the day before the repairs are made.

“The public is encouraged to use alternative routes if possible,” stated TUD officials, adding, “We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation during these necessary improvements.”

Further information regarding this project can be obtained by contacting the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.