Road Closure In Downtown Sonora

01/27/2018 8:40 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Repair work will shut down a section of a downtown roadway causing slight motorists delays early next week.

Moyle Excavation, based in Jamestown, will be doing utility work on Bradford Street between Poplar and North Seco streets in Sonora  of Stockton Road. That section of Bradford Street will be closed with flaggers detouring traffic along Poplar Street, Jackson Street and Lower Sunset Drive. Minor delays area anticipated.

The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (Jan. 29) through Wednesday (Jan. 31).

Bradford Street In Sonora 37.982821, -120.386705 Bradford Street, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
