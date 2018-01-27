Road Closure In Downtown Sonora

Road Work Photo taken by: Paul Shinn Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Repair work will shut down a section of a downtown roadway causing slight motorists delays early next week.

Moyle Excavation, based in Jamestown, will be doing utility work on Bradford Street between Poplar and North Seco streets in Sonora of Stockton Road. That section of Bradford Street will be closed with flaggers detouring traffic along Poplar Street, Jackson Street and Lower Sunset Drive. Minor delays area anticipated.

The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (Jan. 29) through Wednesday (Jan. 31).

