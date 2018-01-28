Caltrans Plans Beginning Jan. 29

Sonora, CA – Just a few cone zones to watch for this week along the Mother Lode roads, according to Caltrans. Here’s the scoop…
Drivers using the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge by Lake Don Pedro will have ten-minute waits to deal with again every weekday as a crew lays permanent striping down across the newly renovated span. Slated hours for that cone zone are from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Weekdays on Highway 49 between Leonard Road and Moccasin Creek shoulder work may create momentary traffic interruptions from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Remember, too, that during next Saturday’s Orient Express Run in Chinese Camp, Caltrans will be conducting a full hour-long closure of Highway 120 between Simms and Red Hills roads from 10 until 11 a.m.
In Calaveras County, Monday only, expect brief delays on Highway 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. between the Old Highway connector at the end of the bypass and Parrotts Ferry Road as a crew attends to shoulder work.
Amador area motorists will want to take notice of various construction activities every weekday next week along Highway 88 that are likely to generate ten-minute back-ups. Look for tree crews working between Highway 49 in Martell and Sugar Pine Drive in Pioneer from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.; also grinding and paving operations between Climax and Irish Town roads in Pine Grove from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.