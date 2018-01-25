Wet Weather Halts Kewin Mill Road Storm Damage Repairs

Kewin Mill Road Emergency Storm Damage Repair Project Enlarge

Cedar Ridge, CA — While the emergency work is almost completed, Mother Nature’s stormy weather has thrown a wrench into the project.

Although, the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency Engineering Division reports that the Kewin Mill Road Emergency Storm Damage Repair Project is nearly 90% complete, the work will stop for the weekend due to wet weather. County officials detail that work is suspended until Monday when crews will begin paving the roadway, but caution the schedule is weather permitting. During Monday’s work, motorists could face 10-15 minutes traffic delays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full roadway closures are not anticipated for the remainder of the project but are still possible from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1p.m. to 3 p.m. each day, according to county officials. Motorists are asked to drive with caution while work crews and equipment are in the area and obey the signs posted in the cone zones.

