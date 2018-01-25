Bluebird Day For Snow Pushing Road Crews

Caltrans crews busy on Highway 108 Jan 25 2018 View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Sonora, CA – While this latest storm did not bring Mother Lode schoolkids a snow day, Caltrans officials say their crews are having a bluebird one while pushing powder off the local highways.

Officials report ten inches of snow fell at Bear Valley; eight at Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass. Nine inches was measured at Highway 108 Sonora Pass and seven at Dodge Ridge.

In the noon hour chains or snow tires were still required on Highway 108 from five miles west of Long Barn to Kennedy Meadows as well as on Highway 4 from Arnold to Camp Connell.

Too, on Highway 4 chains were required on all vehicle except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels from Camp Connell to the Mt. Reba turnoff. Same deal for Highway 88 from four miles east of Ham’s Station to Picketts Junction.

To view images shared by Caltrans taken this morning at Highway 108 near west Long Barn, Dodge Ridge and Sonora Pass by Beardsley Road, click into the image box slideshow.

