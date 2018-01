CHP logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a couple of notable crashes this morning.

A vehicle has reportedly overturned on Twain  Harte Drive near Ponderosa Drive. It is unclear if there are any injuries associated with the incident. The vehicle is off the roadway, according to the CHP.

Also, an ambulance is responding to Highway 4 near Camp Connell in Calaveras County as an SUV has spun out and hit a snowbank. Be prepared for some activity and travel with caution.

